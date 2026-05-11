NTSB Reviewing Frontier Evacuation After Fatal Runway Strike

Federal investigators are reviewing the emergency evacuation of a Frontier Airlines Airbus A321neo after the aircraft struck and killed a person during a rejected takeoff Friday night at Denver International Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is collecting information about the incident, with particular attention on the evacuation and emergency response that followed the runway collision. The FAA, Denver police, TSA and airport officials are also involved in the investigation.

According to airport authorities, Frontier Flight 4345 was departing Denver for Los Angeles shortly after 11 p.m. when the crew rejected takeoff after hitting a person who had entered the airfield. Officials said the individual had breached the airport perimeter fence before entering the movement area and is not believed to have been an airport employee. Newly released surveillance footage appears to show the individual walking across the runway moments before the collision.

Passengers evacuated the aircraft on the runway using emergency slides after reports of smoke and possible engine damage following the impact. Airport officials said 12 people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, and several were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

The NTSB has not yet announced whether it will launch a full investigation, but investigators are examining how the evacuation unfolded and how the individual gained access to the secured airfield area.

The A321neo was carrying more than 220 passengers and seven crewmembers. The aircraft remained on the runway for several hours while authorities processed the scene, temporarily affecting airport operations overnight.

Denver International Airport said the runway reopened Saturday morning after investigators completed their initial work.