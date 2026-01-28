Aviation News Accidents/NTSB FAA and Regs Flight Safety

NTSB Warns Of Midair Collision Risk At Burbank Airport

NTSB Chair Homendy flagged Burbank Airport as a potential midair collision hotspot due to heavy mixed traffic.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy warned that Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is at high risk for a deadly midair collision, citing persistent, ignored safety concerns from airlines regarding congestion and mixed air traffic.
  • Homendy's concerns are underscored by six near midair collisions reported at Burbank since January 2021 and follow an NTSB investigation into a fatal D.C. midair collision.
  • The FAA claims to have implemented safety improvements at Burbank, including using AI tools to identify high-traffic "hotspots" and permanently lowering the Van Nuys traffic pattern to reduce conflicts with Burbank arrivals.
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy warned that Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) could be at risk for a deadly midair collision if safety concerns raised by airlines are not addressed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Homendy’s remarks came Tuesday following a congressional hearing as part of the NTSB’s investigation into a fatal midair collision near Washington, D.C., last year involving an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that killed 67 people.

Homendy said commercial airline operators have repeatedly flagged concerns about congestion and mixed traffic in the Burbank airspace but feel their warnings have been ignored by the FAA. The airport handles thousands of operations each month, including 7,541 commercial flights in December 2025.

“Burbank is one where commercial airlines have called me to say the next midair is going to be at Burbank, and nobody at FAA is paying attention to us,” said Homendy. “So, whether it is involving helicopters or not, people are raising red flags, and why aren’t people listening? The FAA has to ensure safety. That is their job.”

The LA Times cited data from NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System noting there have been six reported near midair collisions at Burbank Airport since Jan. 1, 2021.

In response, the FAA said it has already implemented safety improvements at both airports.

The agency said it has been using AI tools since February 2025 to identify high-traffic “hotspots” with mixed helicopter and airplane operations. As part of its efforts, the FAA temporarily lowered the Van Nuys traffic pattern by 200 feet to reduce conflicts with Burbank arrivals. Preliminary results showed fewer TCAS alerts, and the FAA made the change permanent on Jan. 5, 2026.

