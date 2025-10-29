Aviation News Flight Safety

NTSB Warns: Learjet Landing Gear May Detach

Recommendation follows Scottsdale Learjet accident tied to maintenance misassembly.

Matt Ryan
NTSB recommendations following Learjet gear assembly detachment.
[Credit: NTSB]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB has issued an urgent recommendation for immediate action on 10 Bombardier Learjet models (1,883 aircraft) due to a risk of main landing gear separating during landing.
  • This recommendation follows an investigation into a fatal Learjet 35A accident where an incorrectly installed and difficult-to-detect retaining bolt caused the landing gear to detach.
  • The NTSB urges the FAA to mandate compliance with Bombardier's service bulletins and for Bombardier to revise maintenance checks, criticizing the FAA's previous decision not to issue an airworthiness directive despite low compliance rates and industry support.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued an urgent recommendation Wednesday, calling for immediate action on certain Bombardier Learjet aircraft after investigators found that landing gear on multiple models could separate from the airframe during landing. 

The recommendation, directed to the FAA, urges the agency to require operators of 10 Learjet models—affecting 1,883 airplanes in service—to comply with Bombardier service bulletins issued in March. A second recommendation calls for Bombardier to revise its maintenance procedures to include a post-maintenance visual check confirming that the main gear’s aft trunnion pin and retaining bolt are correctly aligned and secured.

The action stems from the NTSB’s ongoing investigation into a Feb. 10 runway excursion in Scottsdale, Arizona, involving a Learjet 35A that veered off the runway and struck a parked Gulfstream G200. The Learjet’s captain was killed, and three others were seriously injured. Investigators found that the left main landing gear separated from the wing structure after an incorrectly installed retaining bolt failed to engage the trunnion pin. 

The misassembly, the NTSB said, cannot be readily detected during routine maintenance or preflight checks. The agency’s report noted similar cases in 1995, 2001, and 2008, in which Learjet main gear detached after improper installation.

According to Bombardier, only about 12 percent of the affected Learjets have undergone the inspection outlined in the March service bulletins. The FAA determined in July that no additional regulatory action was required, opting not to issue an airworthiness directive. 

The NTSB said that decision was “incommensurate with the longstanding aviation safety risk,” citing the simplicity of the inspection—estimated at two hours per aircraft—and Bombardier’s own support for a mandated requirement.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE