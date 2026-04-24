NWS Proposes Shift From VOR Reference Points for Aviation Weather

The National Weather Service is proposing a shift from using Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR) navigation beacons to three-letter airport identifiers to define forecast and alert areas in several aviation weather products. The proposal applies to a variety of aviation weather products including SIGMETs, AIRMETs, Center Weather Advisories and Meteorological Impact Statements issued nationwide, including Alaska. The agency said it is accepting public comments on the proposed change through May 15, according to an NWS service notice.

The change is tied to the FAA’s ongoing transition to performance-based navigation, which is leading to an overall reduction in the number of active VOR navigation aids. Many aviation weather products currently describe hazard areas using distance and direction from VOR locations. Under the new NWS proposal, those reference points would be replaced by nearby airports. The NWS said this will allow forecasters to define weather boundaries using a broader and more consistent network of locations.

According to the service, this transition would aim to address the decreasing number of VOR reference points as the system shifts toward a minimum operational network. The agency said airport identifiers would provide improved coverage, particularly in areas such as Alaska where VOR infrastructure is limited. NWS said the proposal is part of a broader effort to maintain clarity in communicating hazardous weather areas, including in radio and voice transmissions where textual descriptions remain necessary.