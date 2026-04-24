Aviation News

NWS Proposes Shift From VOR Reference Points for Aviation Weather

Agency seeks comments on transition tied to FAA navigation changes.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
NWS Proposes Shift From VOR Reference Points for Aviation Weather
[Credit: David S. Swierczek | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The National Weather Service (NWS) proposes to switch from using VOR navigation beacons to three-letter airport identifiers for defining forecast and alert areas in aviation weather products like SIGMETs and AIRMETs.
  • This change is driven by the FAA's ongoing transition to performance-based navigation, which is leading to a reduction in the number of active VOR navigation aids.
  • The NWS states that using airport identifiers will provide a broader and more consistent network of locations, improving coverage, especially in areas with limited VOR infrastructure like Alaska.
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The National Weather Service is proposing a shift from using Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR) navigation beacons to three-letter airport identifiers to define forecast and alert areas in several aviation weather products. The proposal applies to a variety of aviation weather products including SIGMETs, AIRMETs, Center Weather Advisories and Meteorological Impact Statements issued nationwide, including Alaska. The agency said it is accepting public comments on the proposed change through May 15, according to an NWS service notice.

The change is tied to the FAA’s ongoing transition to performance-based navigation, which is leading to an overall reduction in the number of active VOR navigation aids. Many aviation weather products currently describe hazard areas using distance and direction from VOR locations. Under the new NWS proposal, those reference points would be replaced by nearby airports. The NWS said this will allow forecasters to define weather boundaries using a broader and more consistent network of locations.

According to the service, this transition would aim to address the decreasing number of VOR reference points as the system shifts toward a minimum operational network. The agency said airport identifiers would provide improved coverage, particularly in areas such as Alaska where VOR infrastructure is limited. NWS said the proposal is part of a broader effort to maintain clarity in communicating hazardous weather areas, including in radio and voice transmissions where textual descriptions remain necessary.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. With GPS spoofing so rampant these days they’re still trying to reduce the number of VORs?

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