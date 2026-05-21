Aviation News

Bedford Pushes Back On ADS-B Fee Collection

FAA administrator says ADS-B was intended as a safety tool.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Bedford Pushes Back On ADS-B Fee Collection
[Credit: Mircea Moira | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford declared that ADS-B is exclusively a safety and situational awareness tool, not intended for fee collection, and the FAA will actively discourage its use for revenue.
  • Lawmakers and general aviation advocacy groups, such as AOPA, support legislation like the Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act to prohibit ADS-B data from being used for fees, arguing it could incentivize pilots to avoid broadcasting their position.
  • Conversely, airport organizations, including the American Association of Airport Executives, oppose these restrictions, asserting that limiting ADS-B data use for fee collection could impact airport revenue, shift costs, and delay investments.
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FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told lawmakers this week that ADS-B was not intended to be used as a fee-collection tool. His comments come as Congress considers aviation safety legislation following the January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Bedford Says ADS-B Is A Safety Tool

Bedford was questioned during a Tuesday Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation hearing on the FAA’s response to National Transportation Safety Board recommendations issued following the collision. Over the course of the hearing, Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., asked Bedford whether ADS-B should be used by airports or government entities to assess fees or taxes.

“No, sir. It was intended to be a safety and situational awareness tool,” Bedford said.

Responding to follow-up questioning, Bedford continued, “We frown on the concept of using ADS-B information for revenue collection at airports, and if we need to step up that in terms of how aggressively we dissuade that, we will.”

Sheehy, a general aviation pilot, said using ADS-B for billing could create an incentive for aircraft owners and operators to avoid broadcasting their position. Sheehy is also an original cosponsor of the Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act, which would prohibit the use of ADS-B data for fee collection.

Sheehy is an original cosponsor of the Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act, which would prohibit using ADS-B data for fee collection. That provision is also included in Section 105 of the House-passed ALERT Act, while the Senate-passed ROTOR Act addresses broader rotorcraft transparency and oversight issues following the DCA collision.

“Senator Sheehy is spot on with his observations regarding the misuse of an aircraft collision avoidance technology to collect taxes and fees,” AOPA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Advocacy Jim Coon said “AOPA also applauds Administrator Bedford’s agreement on this issue, especially as the House and Senate work out differences between these important aviation safety bills.”

AOPA said at least a dozen states are considering legislation to prevent ADS-B from being used to collect fees. Florida recently enacted a ban and the Louisiana House passed similar legislation.

Airport Groups Oppose Billing Restrictions

Some airport groups have expressed opposition to ADS-B billing restrictions. The American Association of Airport Executives and Airports Council International-North America, for instance, said in March that the PAPA language in the ALERT Act would limit airports’ ability to use ADS-B data to collect takeoff or landing fees or support investigations. The groups have argued that the provision could shift costs to local communities and delay airport investments. AAAE said it will continue working to keep the language out of any final aviation safety bill.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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