Merlin, IAI Explore Autonomy for Cargo Aircraft

Autonomous-flight developer Merlin and Israel Aerospace Industries announced last week that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore artificial intelligence-based systems for commercial cargo aircraft. The preliminary agreement establishes a framework for joint engineering and certification work, though the companies have not signed a definitive commercial contract.

Phased Development Plan

The planned work includes market research, engineering collaboration, regulatory preparation and the selection of an initial aircraft platform. The effort falls under Merlin’s Condor product family, which is intended for large civil and military aircraft that normally operate with multiple pilots.

“IAI sits at the center of the global cargo aviation ecosystem,” Merlin CEO and founder Matt George said in the companies’ announcement.

Merlin expects IAI to contribute experience in aircraft design, avionics, certification, maintenance and passenger-to-freighter conversions.

Certification Still Ahead

Merlin says its system is being developed to manage aircraft systems, monitor surrounding conditions and handle communications during flight. The company has described the technology as an aid to flight crews, though the agreement does not specify whether the companies will seek approval for reduced-crew or uncrewed operations.

The companies have not identified an aircraft, prospective operator or certification schedule. Their initial work is intended to support a later commercial agreement and a possible civil certification program for transport-category cargo aircraft.

Merlin demonstrated the technology at Oshkosh, when a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan equipped with Merlin Pilot completed an autonomous landing on Runway 27. A Merlin engineering test pilot remained in the cockpit during the approach and touchdown.