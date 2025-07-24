Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Overloaded Aircraft Carrying Moose Meat Caused Fatal 2023 Crash, NTSB Finds

The aircraft was 117 pounds overweight, the NTSB found.

Amelia Walsh
Key Takeaways:

  • Eugene Peltola Jr.'s fatal 2023 plane crash was caused by the aircraft being 117 pounds overweight.
  • Improperly secured cargo, including moose antlers mounted on the wing strut without FAA approval, significantly contributed to the crash.
  • The overloaded aircraft was unable to maintain flight after takeoff due to the added weight and drag.
  • Peltola's remote location prevented timely emergency medical treatment following the crash.
Investigators found the 2023 crash that killed Eugene Peltola Jr., husband of former Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, was caused by an overloaded aircraft, improperly secured cargo, and challenging flight conditions.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), released its final report on Tuesday noting that Peltola was flying overweight and had mounted moose antlers on the aircraft’s wing strut, creating significant drag and imbalance. The NTSB stated that while mounting antlers outside the aircraft is not unusual in Alaska, it must be formally approved by the FAA, which had not been done in this case.

The accident occurred on September 12, 2023, near the remote community of St. Mary’s in western Alaska. Peltola, the only person on board, was flying a Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub to transport moose meat and antlers for a hunting party he had flown out days earlier. Investigators determined he did not weigh the cargo and had loaded meat into the passenger seat and a belly pod without proper restraints.

The report found that the aircraft was approximately 117 pounds over its maximum takeoff weight.

The aircraft became briefly airborne before crashing moments later in hilly terrain. According to the NTSB Peltola died within two hours of the crash. Due to the remoteness of the site—400 miles from the nearest hospital—emergency medical treatment was not possible.

