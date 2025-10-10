Aviation News Company News

Pan Am Moves Closer to Relaunch

AVi8 Air Capital completes business case review, advancing plans to revive the iconic airline brand.

Pan Am relaunch
[Credit: Pan Am]
Key Takeaways:

  • AVi8 Air Capital has initiated the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification process to relaunch Pan American World Airways as a scheduled U.S. carrier.
  • The venture aims to re-establish Pan Am as a Part 121 scheduled airline and has secured early support from aircraft lessors and key vendors.
  • If certified, the relaunched Miami-based operation intends to launch with a fleet of Airbus aircraft.
AVi8 Air Capital said Thursday that it has started the Federal Aviation Administration certification process to relaunch Pan American World Airways as a scheduled U.S. carrier, following completion of the company’s business plan.

As first reported by AirlineGeeks.com, the venture was announced earlier this year. The move marks an important step toward re-establishing Pan Am as a Part 121 scheduled airline. 

AVi8 also said it has received early support from aircraft lessors and key vendors. If certified, the Miami-based operation said it intends to launch with a fleet of Airbus aircraft. 

In June, Pan Am Brands, a division of Pan American Global Holdings, first announced its partnership with AVi8 to evaluate the feasibility of returning Pan Am to scheduled commercial service. At the time, Pan Am Global Holdings CEO Craig Carter said the collaboration aimed to bring back “a sustainable and forward-thinking approach to reintroducing scheduled commercial service under the Pan Am name.” 

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

