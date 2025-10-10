Pan Am Moves Closer to Relaunch

AVi8 Air Capital said Thursday that it has started the Federal Aviation Administration certification process to relaunch Pan American World Airways as a scheduled U.S. carrier, following completion of the company’s business plan.

As first reported by AirlineGeeks.com, the venture was announced earlier this year. The move marks an important step toward re-establishing Pan Am as a Part 121 scheduled airline.

AVi8 also said it has received early support from aircraft lessors and key vendors. If certified, the Miami-based operation said it intends to launch with a fleet of Airbus aircraft.

In June, Pan Am Brands, a division of Pan American Global Holdings, first announced its partnership with AVi8 to evaluate the feasibility of returning Pan Am to scheduled commercial service. At the time, Pan Am Global Holdings CEO Craig Carter said the collaboration aimed to bring back “a sustainable and forward-thinking approach to reintroducing scheduled commercial service under the Pan Am name.”