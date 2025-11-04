First PC-12 PRO Reaches U.S. Customer

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. said Tuesday that it has completed the first U.S. delivery of its PC-12 PRO, the latest generation of the company’s best-selling single-engine turboprop. The milestone follows initial deliveries to Australia and Europe in October. New owners Ravi and Pheroza Arcot took delivery of their aircraft, serial number 3005, at Pilatus’ North American headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado.

The PC-12 PRO introduces a redesigned cockpit and several new safety features, including Garmin’s G3000 PRIME avionics suite and the fully integrated Safety Autoland system. Powered by an upgraded Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 engine with Electronic Propeller and Engine Control System (EPECS), the new model continues the PC-12’s reputation for reliability and efficiency.

“The PC-12 PRO pairs the incredible reliability and legacy of the Pratt & Whitney PT6 with the cutting-edge capabilities of the G3000 PRIME avionics,” said Arcot. “This powerful combination was key to my purchase decision.”

Stepping into U.S. Market with PC-12 PRO

Pilatus Aircraft U.S. president and CEO Thomas Bosshard said the delivery marks an important step for the model in the American market.

“At Pilatus, delivering value means building aircraft that stand the test of time,” Bosshard said, according to Pilatus. “The PC-12 PRO reflects everything our customers have taught us about what matters most: safety, simplicity, and trust.”

There are over 2,200 PC-12s in service.