Aviation News Business Aviation Company News

First PC-12 PRO Reaches U.S. Customer

Latest evolution of the PC-12 reaches American customers.

Matt Ryan
PC-12 PRO first U.S. Customer
[Credit: Pilatus Aircraft]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Pilatus Aircraft has completed the first U.S. delivery of its PC-12 PRO, the latest generation of its best-selling single-engine turboprop, following initial deliveries in Australia and Europe.
  • The PC-12 PRO features a redesigned cockpit, advanced safety features like Garmin's G3000 PRIME avionics, and an upgraded Pratt & Whitney PT6 engine with EPECS.
  • This delivery marks an important entry for the PC-12 PRO into the American market, emphasizing the model's reputation for reliability, safety, and efficiency.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. said Tuesday that it has completed the first U.S. delivery of its PC-12 PRO, the latest generation of the company’s best-selling single-engine turboprop. The milestone follows initial deliveries to Australia and Europe in October. New owners Ravi and Pheroza Arcot took delivery of their aircraft, serial number 3005, at Pilatus’ North American headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado.

The PC-12 PRO introduces a redesigned cockpit and several new safety features, including Garmin’s G3000 PRIME avionics suite and the fully integrated Safety Autoland system. Powered by an upgraded Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 engine with Electronic Propeller and Engine Control System (EPECS), the new model continues the PC-12’s reputation for reliability and efficiency.

“The PC-12 PRO pairs the incredible reliability and legacy of the Pratt & Whitney PT6 with the cutting-edge capabilities of the G3000 PRIME avionics,” said Arcot. “This powerful combination was key to my purchase decision.”

Stepping into U.S. Market with PC-12 PRO

Pilatus Aircraft U.S. president and CEO Thomas Bosshard said the delivery marks an important step for the model in the American market.

“At Pilatus, delivering value means building aircraft that stand the test of time,” Bosshard said, according to Pilatus. “The PC-12 PRO reflects everything our customers have taught us about what matters most: safety, simplicity, and trust.”

There are over 2,200 PC-12s in service.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE