Hegseth’s Aircraft Diverts to U.K. After Windshield Crack

Pentagon says landing followed standard safety procedures; all aboard safe.

[Credit: U.S. Air Force]
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's aircraft made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom after a crack was discovered in the windshield.
  • The incident occurred while Hegseth was returning from a NATO Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels, but all onboard were reported safe.
  • Prior to the flight, Hegseth had urged NATO allies to increase their support for Ukraine.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s aircraft, a Boeing C-32A, made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom on Wednesday after a crack was discovered in the windshield while returning from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels. Flight data indicated the aircraft made a descent to 10,000 feet and turned back towards RAF Mildenhall while squawking 7700. 

“On the way back to the United States from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting, Secretary of War Hegseth’s plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft windshield,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a post on X. “The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe.”

In a separate post on X, Hegseth wrote, “All good. Thank God. Continue mission!” 

No injuries or damage beyond the cracked windshield were reported. The aircraft, carrying Hegseth and members of his staff, had been en route to the United States following two days of high-level meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Earlier Wednesday, Hegseth had urged NATO allies to increase their support for Ukraine, emphasizing that additional American-made weaponry would improve the chances of ending the conflict. 

“Our expectation today is that more countries donate even more, that they purchase even more, to provide for Ukraine, to bring that conflict to a peaceful conclusion,” he said

The meeting marked the first gathering of allied defense leaders since recent suspected Russian drone and fighter intrusions on NATO territory, including in Germany, Denmark, and Norway.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

