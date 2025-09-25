Drones Shut Down More Denmark Airports

Unexplained drone overflights forced further closures at multiple Danish airports again this week, including Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, according to ABC. The Danish National Police confirmed on Wednesday night that airspace had been shut after drones were sighted near the facility, which also serves as a military base. Additional sightings were reported over Esbjerg, Sonderborg, and the Fighter Wing Skrydstrup air base, home to Denmark’s fleet of F-16s.

At a press conference Thursday, Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard described the incidents as attempts to instill fear.

“The goal of this kind of hybrid attack is to create fear,” he said.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen added that the scale and coordination of the events suggested “the work of a professional actor,” calling the activity “a hybrid attack using different types of drones.”

Poulsen said Copenhagen could consider invoking NATO’s Article 4, which calls for formal consultations with allies.

Just spoke with Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen @Statsmin about the drone situation, which we take very seriously. NATO Allies and Denmark are working together on how we can ensure the safety and security of our critical infrastructure — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) September 25, 2025

The incidents follow temporary closures earlier in the week at Copenhagen Airport and Oslo Airport in Norway. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the activity “a serious attack against critical infrastructure,” though officials stopped short of directly attributing the incursions to Russia. The Kremlin dismissed any involvement, while NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated on X that the alliance was working closely with Denmark to “ensure the safety and security of our critical infrastructure.”