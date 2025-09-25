Aviation News Drones

Drones Shut Down More Denmark Airports

Denmark Defense minister calls drone incursions a “hybrid attack” as NATO weighs response.

Matt Ryan
More Denmark Airports closed by drone incursions
[Credit: Aalborg Airport]
Key Takeaways:

  • Multiple Danish airports, including those near military bases, experienced closures due to unexplained drone sightings.
  • Danish officials described the drone activity as a coordinated "hybrid attack" aimed at creating fear, possibly involving professional actors.
  • The incidents prompted consideration of invoking NATO's Article 4 for consultations and collaboration with allies to ensure critical infrastructure safety.
  • While Russia denied involvement, the scale and nature of the attacks raised serious concerns, leading to statements from the Danish Prime Minister and NATO Secretary-General.
Unexplained drone overflights forced further closures at multiple Danish airports again this week, including Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, according to ABC. The Danish National Police confirmed on Wednesday night that airspace had been shut after drones were sighted near the facility, which also serves as a military base. Additional sightings were reported over Esbjerg, Sonderborg, and the Fighter Wing Skrydstrup air base, home to Denmark’s fleet of F-16s.

At a press conference Thursday, Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard described the incidents as attempts to instill fear. 

“The goal of this kind of hybrid attack is to create fear,” he said. 

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen added that the scale and coordination of the events suggested “the work of a professional actor,” calling the activity “a hybrid attack using different types of drones.” 

Poulsen said Copenhagen could consider invoking NATO’s Article 4, which calls for formal consultations with allies.

The incidents follow temporary closures earlier in the week at Copenhagen Airport and Oslo Airport in Norway. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the activity “a serious attack against critical infrastructure,” though officials stopped short of directly attributing the incursions to Russia. The Kremlin dismissed any involvement, while NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated on X that the alliance was working closely with Denmark to “ensure the safety and security of our critical infrastructure.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

