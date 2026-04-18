Pilatus Breaks Ground on New Colorado Facility

Pilatus began construction Friday on a new facility at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, Colorado. The site will serve as a customer delivery center and also expand the company’s engineering and passenger seat processing operations in the United States. According to the company, the location will allow customers taking delivery of PC-12 and PC-24 aircraft to configure and personalize their airplanes, while also supporting a growing U.S. fleet.

The groundbreaking ceremony included company executives along with representatives from Jefferson County Government, Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and other local and regional stakeholders.

“This new facility with an investment of 50 million US dollars will allow Pilatus to expand local engineering capabilities by creating more than 50 new, highly paid jobs,” said Markus Bucher, CEO of the Pilatus Group. “Together, these functions will support Pilatus’ continued commitment to quality, innovation, and Swiss craftsmanship while ensuring an exceptional customer experience.”

Thomas Bosshard, CEO of Pilatus Aircraft USA Ltd, emphasized the importance of the U.S. market for the manufacturer.

“The United States is the most important market for Pilatus, and this investment underscores our commitment to a personalized and seamless customer experience throughout the ownership journey,” Bosshard said.

The manufacturer said the new building is designed to meet LEED Gold certification standards and will include photovoltaic panels as part of the project’s energy plan.

In addition to its headquarters in Broomfield, the company has additional U.S. locations in Westminster, Maryland; Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Atlanta. The company said it currently employs about 400 people across its American operations.