Pipistrel Velis Electro Earns First Certification in Asia

South Korean certification opens door for electric aircraft operations in Asia.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: Pipstrel]
Key Takeaways:

  • Pipistrel's Velis Electro has received a safety certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of South Korea, marking the first time a nationally regulated electric aircraft has been certified in the country.
  • The Velis Electro is authorized for operation in South Korea as a lightweight model and Pipistrel states it remains the only in-service, commercially available electric aircraft to hold type certification globally.
  • Its low noise profile (60 decibels) and electric propulsion position the aircraft as suitable for flight training applications.
Slovenia-based Pipistrel announced last week that the Civil Aviation Authority of South Korea has issued a safety certificate for the Velis Electro, marking the first time a nationally regulated electric aircraft has been certified in the country. The certification classifies the fully electric light sport aircraft as a lightweight model, based on its maximum takeoff weight of 600 kilograms, and authorizes its operation in South Korea.

According to Pipistrel, the Velis Electro remains the only in-service, commercially available electric aircraft to hold type certification. The company said the certification follows research and flight testing efforts conducted after the delivery of South Korea’s first Velis Electro in 2024 to TOFF MOBILITY.

Pipistrel said the aircraft’s noise profile of 60 decibels and electric propulsion may position the aircraft well to support flight training applications.

The Velis Electro previously received type certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in 2020, followed by approvals from the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority in 2022 and a United States Federal Aviation Administration light-sport aircraft airworthiness exemption in 2024. Transport Canada validated the EASA type certificate earlier this year.

“The approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of South Korea represents a landmark achievement,” said Pipistrel President and Managing Director Gabriel Massey.

Massey said the certification reflects ongoing development efforts and supports plans to expand electric aircraft operations in the region.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

