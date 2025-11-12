Transport Canada Validates Pipistrel Trio

Transport Canada has validated the type certificates for Pipistrel’s Velis Electro, Velis Club, and Explorer aircraft, allowing Canadian operators to incorporate the models into training and private operations. The approval follows earlier certifications by EASA and the UK CAA for all three aircraft, and an FAA exemption allowing limited operation of the Velis Electro in the United States.

“Transport Canada’s validation of these aircraft type certificates serves as an acknowledgement of our team’s engineering expertise and highlights the growing international recognition of our products in key global markets,” said Pipistrel President Gabriel Massey.

The two-seat Velis Electro, which achieved EASA type certification in 2020, is the world’s first type-certified electric airplane. The aircraft produces just 60 decibels of noise while producing no carbon emissions during operation.

Pipistrel received an FAA exemption for the Velis Electro in 2024 to permit its use in flight training under light-sport rules. That same year, Canada validated the aircraft’s electric engine type certificate. The Velis Electro has been used by research institutions, including the University of Waterloo’s Institute for Sustainable Aeronautics, which took delivery of one in 2022.

Pipistrel’s Explorer and Velis Club are the other two models included in the Transport Canada validation. The Explorer, approved for day and night VFR operations and intentional spins, has a maximum cruise speed of 133 KTAS and a range of 625 nautical miles. The Velis Club uses a Rotax 912 S3 engine and constant-speed propeller and is certified for glider towing and basic flight instruction.

Together, the three aircraft provide additional training and operational options within Canada’s light aircraft sector.