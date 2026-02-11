Aviation News Air Shows & Events Fun Flying

Pueblo Airport Pitched As Host For High-Speed Air Race X Event

Air Race X organizers are pitching Pueblo, Colorado, as a potential annual host for their high-speed championship races.

Key Takeaways:

  • Air Race X, a high-speed air racing series, is proposing Pueblo, Colorado, as the annual host city for its championship finals, citing Pueblo Municipal Airport's suitability for the event.
  • Organizers are requesting approximately $1.2 million in financial support and assistance from city services (like police) to host the event.
  • While Air Race X projects a significant economic impact of $4 million to $6 million, some Pueblo City Council members have expressed skepticism, and no final decision has been reached.
Organizers of Air Race X— the self‑described spiritual successor to the former Red Bull Air Races — are pitching Pueblo, Colorado, as a potential annual host city for their championship air racing finals.

Local news outlet KRDO said Ted Morris of Air Race X North America made the pitch during a Pueblo City Council work session this week. Morris said Pueblo Municipal Airport was a prime venue for the high‑speed event where aircraft reach speeds around 250 mph and pull as much as 12 g’s, demanding expansive airspace and ground facilities.

Morris told councilors they are hoping to host the event at Pueblo annually, highlighting the airport’s large footprint, convenient access to Interstate 25, and proximity to local aviation schools as key advantages.

Air Race X already hosts events in Europe and Japan and is now seeking to expand its presence in North America. To bring the finals to Pueblo, organizers are also requesting about $1.2 million in financial support from the city, as well as assistance from local services such as police for crowd management.

The group projects that the event could generate $4 million to $6 million in economic impact in a single year, though some council members expressed skepticism about the claimed benefits.  

No final decision was reached during the session. If approved, the funding plan must be approved by the city council in two separate votes before the inaugural event can move forward, KRDO noted.

