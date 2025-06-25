Aviation News

Repair Station Group Seeks Clarity on Advisory Circular

(AC) 43.13-1B meant to support independent technicians, mechanics, and repair stations

Mark Phelps
AVweb photo, Mark Phelps

The Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) is on the hunt for industry feedback on FAA Advisory Circular (AC) 43.13-1B titled Acceptable Methods, Techniques, and Practices – Aircraft Inspection and Repair. ARSA has opened a short survey to be completed by maintenance professionals to collect the data.

The AC primarily supports independent mechanics, technicians and repair stations that maintain general aviation aircraft. FAA has reached out to industry to help review the AC. In addition, ARSA will collaborate with the Aircraft Electronics Association in collecting input in advance of an in-person meeting to be held July 15-16.

The Advisory Circular review focuses on clarifying and revising the content; eliminating redundancy; and updating for new technologies. ARSA self-describes as “dedicated to helping member companies operate more efficiently and effectively, while continuing to ensure the safety of aircraft worldwide.”

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE