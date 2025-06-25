Repair Station Group Seeks Clarity on Advisory Circular

The Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) is on the hunt for industry feedback on FAA Advisory Circular (AC) 43.13-1B titled Acceptable Methods, Techniques, and Practices – Aircraft Inspection and Repair. ARSA has opened a short survey to be completed by maintenance professionals to collect the data.

The AC primarily supports independent mechanics, technicians and repair stations that maintain general aviation aircraft. FAA has reached out to industry to help review the AC. In addition, ARSA will collaborate with the Aircraft Electronics Association in collecting input in advance of an in-person meeting to be held July 15-16.

The Advisory Circular review focuses on clarifying and revising the content; eliminating redundancy; and updating for new technologies. ARSA self-describes as “dedicated to helping member companies operate more efficiently and effectively, while continuing to ensure the safety of aircraft worldwide.”