Russian Fighter, Tanker Breach NATO Airspace

Lithuania said a Russian fighter jet and refueling tanker entered its airspace from the Kaliningrad region, remaining inside the NATO member’s territory for 18 seconds. According to a statement the aircraft—a Sukhoi SU-30 and an Ilyushin IL-78 —crossed about a half a mile into Lithuanian territory near the town of Kybartai at around 6 p.m. local time. The Lithuanian Air Force said Spanish Eurofighter jets, currently deployed under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission, were scrambled in response.

President Gitanas Nausėda called the airspace violation a “blatant breach of international law and the territorial integrity of Lithuania,” in a statement posted on X and reported by DW. Nausėda said the incident “confirms the importance of strengthening European air defense readiness.”

This evening, Russian military planes violated Lithuanian air space. This is a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania. Once again, it confirms the importance of strengthening European air defence readiness.@LithuaniaMFA will summon Russian… pic.twitter.com/0GS6OrKaRx — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) October 23, 2025

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said it would summon representatives of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to formally protest what officials described as “reckless and dangerous behavior.”

There have been several related incidents in recent weeks involving Russian jets and, possibly, drones entering the airspace of NATO members. European officials have expressed concern that such actions are part of a broader campaign of intimidation by Moscow to test NATO’s response. Lithuania, along with its Baltic neighbors and bordering nations Finland and Poland, sits on the alliance’s eastern flank and has been a vocal advocate for bolstering air defenses amid ongoing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.