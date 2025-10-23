Aviation News Military Aviation

Russian Fighter, Tanker Breach NATO Airspace

Lithuanian officials condemn 'blatant violation' as NATO jets scramble in response.

Matt Ryan
Sukhoi SU-30 breached Lithuanian NATO airspace Thursday
[Credit: aarrows/Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Russian fighter jet and refueling tanker briefly violated Lithuanian airspace from Kaliningrad, prompting NATO's Baltic Air Policing jets to scramble.
  • Lithuania's President condemned the act as a "blatant breach of international law," underscoring the need for strengthened European air defense, and the Foreign Ministry will issue a formal protest.
  • The incident is considered part of a recent series of Russian airspace incursions into NATO territory, viewed as Moscow's attempt to test the alliance and intimidate its eastern members.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Lithuania said a Russian fighter jet and refueling tanker entered its airspace from the Kaliningrad region, remaining inside the NATO member’s territory for 18 seconds. According to a statement the aircraft—a Sukhoi SU-30 and an Ilyushin IL-78 —crossed about a half a mile into Lithuanian territory near the town of Kybartai at around 6 p.m. local time. The Lithuanian Air Force said Spanish Eurofighter jets, currently deployed under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission, were scrambled in response.

President Gitanas Nausėda called the airspace violation a “blatant breach of international law and the territorial integrity of Lithuania,” in a statement posted on X and reported by DW. Nausėda said the incident “confirms the importance of strengthening European air defense readiness.” 

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said it would summon representatives of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to formally protest what officials described as “reckless and dangerous behavior.”

There have been several related incidents in recent weeks involving Russian jets and, possibly, drones entering the airspace of NATO members. European officials have expressed concern that such actions are part of a broader campaign of intimidation by Moscow to test NATO’s response. Lithuania, along with its Baltic neighbors and bordering nations Finland and Poland, sits on the alliance’s eastern flank and has been a vocal advocate for bolstering air defenses amid ongoing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE