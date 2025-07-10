Sean Duffy Named Interim Head Of NASA

President Donald Trump appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to serve as the interim administrator of NASA, announcing the news in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening.

“Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country’s Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control systems, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again. He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time,” the president wrote.

Duffy steps into the role following Trump’s withdrawal of his previous nominee, tech billionaire and private astronaut Jared Isaacman. Isaacman had cleared the Senate Commerce Committee and was widely expected to win confirmation, but Trump abruptly pulled the nomination in May, citing concerns about Isaacman’s ties to Elon Musk and his Democratic political affiliation.

Duffy assumes leadership of NASA at a challenging time. The agency is facing a proposed 25 percent budget cut under Trump’s fiscal plan, which would slash funding from $24.8 billion to $18.8 billion, largely targeting NASA’s science portfolio. Meanwhile, more than 2,000 senior-level employees are expected to leave the agency as part of a major workforce reduction effort, according to documents obtained by Politico.

In a brief post on X, Duffy acknowledged the appointment, writing: “Honored to accept the mission. Time to take over space. Let’s launch.”