Sean Duffy Named Interim Head Of NASA

President Donald Trump appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to serve as the interim administrator of NASA, announcing the news in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening.
“Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country’s Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control systems, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again. He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time,” the president wrote.
Duffy steps into the role following Trump’s withdrawal of his previous nominee, tech billionaire and private astronaut Jared Isaacman. Isaacman had cleared the Senate Commerce Committee and was widely expected to win confirmation, but Trump abruptly pulled the nomination in May, citing concerns about Isaacman’s ties to Elon Musk and his Democratic political affiliation.
Duffy assumes leadership of NASA at a challenging time. The agency is facing a proposed 25 percent budget cut under Trump’s fiscal plan, which would slash funding from $24.8 billion to $18.8 billion, largely targeting NASA’s science portfolio. Meanwhile, more than 2,000 senior-level employees are expected to leave the agency as part of a major workforce reduction effort, according to documents obtained by Politico.
In a brief post on X, Duffy acknowledged the appointment, writing: “Honored to accept the mission. Time to take over space. Let’s launch.”
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 3
Space Cadets United. Again, Homer Simpson was skipped.
A man who says this with a straight face:
““Building big, beautiful infrastructure that connects people, states, and moves our products is priority for the President,” Duffy said”
is perfect for the job…of killing off programs. By the time Duffy is done with NASA, it will be a shell of what it was as he is just following along with his dismantling of DOT (re FAA) with staff reductions and “reviews” (cough)holds(cough).
Now some you folks may say “Why Bucc, we don’t need NASA, we don’t need science. We need money in our pockets so we can fly”…but ya see…
All those scientists want to work and if NASA or the gubmint’ don’t want em, the EU and other countries do for what science discovers turns to money down the road and now, that money goes into outside US pockets. those engineers that want to build rockets, they get hired by companies like rocketlab (NZ) or the EU, or other places and we’re left with SpaceX and…well SpaceX and while F9 is solid, lately quality has been dropping (ie…Boom)
Kill NASA and China will extend its lead in space technology, exploration, and yes, exploitation as science in this country dies and if you still say “So what you libbie commie”…NASA was the forefront of aviation research. NASA work in conjunction with the FAA to improve systems and safety because you know, aviation manufacturing don’t want that cost. Once China gains position as leader in space, the US will play catch up and lose every time (example, look at Russia’s space program today, because autoritarian regimes do so well for Space programs)
A man already poorly in charge of the DOT because he has no, zero, none experience now gets control of a science/engineering agency and he has even less there in brain cells.
I thought it said Sean Puffy at first, and honestly, I wasn’t even that shocked.
And what does ‘Time to take over space. Let’s lunch…er, launch’ mean exactly?
Should I be alarmed of possible nuclear conflict coming? Development of One Big Beautiful Golden Dome over the Solar System? A new modern unnecessary Cold War??
NASA is virtually being dissolved and likely will be mopped up by Space Force or Space Agency or whatever the hell, so what will really be his ‘mission’?