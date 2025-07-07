Sim Software Uses AI Flight Instructor

Software developer Predictive Dynamics has created an AI flight instructor that allows student pilots to use their home flight simulators in a more realistic way to practice maneuvers and procedures. The company goes as far as saying its Fly With AI Pro will “transform your simulator into a flight school.” It also says it’s “like a really excellent flight instructor sliding a chair up to your simulator.” According to flight simulator publication fselite.net, the software uses a system named Bernoulli to monitor and even predict the actions taken by the student in the full gamut of practice maneuvers included in the private pilot syllabus.

It’s also fully interactive and the student can ask questions while he or she is flying the sim. “So for example, you could ask it while you’re in a turn if you should be applying more or less rudder, and in which direction – and it will respond accordingly based on what it can see from your aircraft’s current attitude and situation,” the publication said in its review. The video below shows how that works.

After completing all the lessons, the student can advance to testing and evaluation. Throughout the training there’s the option to talk with a human flight instructor via Zoom to iron out any difficulties. The system keeps scrupulous records of all the training sessions, noting successes, failures and remedial measures. The student can allow the instructor access to any of the records relevant to the area in which he or she is having trouble. The company is offering the software for a flat fee until the student has passed his or her check ride.