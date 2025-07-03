Sonex Highwing Takes To The Skies

Sonex announced the successful first flight of its Highwing aircraft, which took to the skies for its maiden flight on June 30.

According to the company, its inaugural flight comes just under four years after the model was first introduced and a few weeks before EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Joe Norris, a member of the Sonex advisory board, piloted the aircraft during the flight, which was kept brief due to a passenger-side door latch issue. All engine temperatures remained in the green range, and the aircraft handled as expected, with only minor rigging adjustments needed.

The Sonex Highwing prototype meets target specs with an empty weight of 816 pounds. The standard version has a 26-foot wingspan, while a shorter-span aerobatic variant is also available. It supports multiple certification categories: In utility mode, it has a 1,500-pound gross weight and 680-pound useful load; in aerobatic mode, the limit is 1,230 pounds with no baggage, allowing for enhanced performance. The company also noted the specifications are subject to change in its July 1 update.

Sonex has announced that additional test flights will take place soon, with wheel pants and gear leg fairings installed. The company is currently accepting kit reservation deposits of $500, which are refundable minus a $50 cancellation fee.