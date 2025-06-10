South Africa Rule Could ‘Decimate’ GA with Mandatory Overhauls

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has decided it will rigidly enforce a little-recognized air regulation mandating that all Lycoming and Continental piston aircraft engines be overhauled every 12 years, regardless of condition or flight hours logged. SACAA calls the move a safety measure. Operators of some Pratt & Whitney and Rotax engines may also be affected.

According to an article on the news site Biznews, the ruling immediately grounds more than 1,400 light aircraft, including helicopters. Aviation advocates argue that, in many cases, the cost of a full overhaul would exceed the value of the aircraft, effectively rendering them obsolete.

In 2023, SACAA expressed a desire to enforce the 12-year rule, but issued an Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC 18.19) providing an exemption and an alternate means of compliance (through inspection) to ensure safety. But without any supporting safety-related justification, the SACAA subsequently withdrew AIC 18.19 later in 2023, creating havoc among flight schools, students, aircraft owners, and commercial operators. The exemption policy reappeared and the issue lsy dormant over the past several months, according to the news report, but SACAA has unexpectedly re-upped the controversy. Industry advocates argue that the economic impact goes way beyond the aircraft operators, as helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft represent the only means of accessing many remote areas in South Africa.

Aviation advocacy groups such as the Commercial Aviation Association of South Africa (CAASA), the Aeroclub of South Africa, and the Aviation Watch Action Committee join aircraft owners, pilots, technicians, and operators in protesting. They say that one insurance underwriter estimated that 70% of the general aviation fleet of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft will be affected. Further, an industry with some 300,000 employees could be economically hobbled.

CAASA CEO Kevin Storie, said the new directive decimates a decades-old ecosystem of aviation expertise and economic activity. While the SACAA insists the ruling is all about ensuring safety, Storie countered, “This isn’t about safety. It’s about control and a failure to understand the consequences of that control.”