Sporty’s Launches New Seaplane Rating Course With Patty Wagstaff

Sporty’s launched a seaplane course with Patty Wagstaff, teaching water operations, takeoffs, landings, and docking using 4K footage.

Amelia Walsh
Key Takeaways:

  • Sporty's Pilot Shop has launched an all-new Seaplane Rating Course, hosted by legendary aviator Patty Wagstaff.
  • The course provides practical, real-world instruction on seaplane flying, covering topics like transitioning from landplanes, various takeoff and landing techniques, evaluating water conditions, and docking.
  • Filmed in 4K across multiple locations with multi-angle video and detailed animations, the program leverages Wagstaff's decades of experience to teach safe and confident seaplane operation across a diverse fleet of aircraft.
Sporty’s Pilot Shop has introduced a new Seaplane Rating Course, hosted by aviation legend Patty Wagstaff, the company announced Wednesday.

The program is designed to give pilots a real-world, hands-on understanding of seaplane flying, combining expert instruction, practical scenarios, and cinematic visuals.

According to the release, pilots learn everything from transitioning confidently from landplanes to seaplanes, to understanding the differences between floatplanes, amphibious aircraft, and flying boats. Students also learn takeoff and landing techniques on water, how to evaluate wind and water conditions, and best practices for docking, mooring, and securing a seaplane.

Sporty’s filmed the course across Florida, Maine, and Alaska, using multi-angle 4K video and detailed animations to clearly illustrate seaplane maneuvers and water conditions.

“Renowned as one of the world’s greatest aerobatic pilots, Wagstaff is also a highly experienced seaplane pilot,” Sporty’s noted. “As host, she shares proven techniques for safer, more confident seaplane flying, drawn from decades of experience in some of the world’s most challenging environments.”

The course showcases a diverse lineup of seaplanes, from light sport aircraft like the Super Petrel to classics such as the de Havilland Beaver and Albatross, as well as Piper and Cessna models, AirCam, Lake Buccaneer, Twin Bee, and the Turbine Super Goose.

The Seaplane Rating Course is available for $99.

