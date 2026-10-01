Aviation News

Stratolaunch Adds Boeing 777 To Hypersonic Test Fleet

The company expects the new carrier aircraft to increase flight capacity by 35%.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Stratolaunch Adds Boeing 777 To Hypersonic Test Fleet
[Credit: Stratolaunch]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Stratolaunch has acquired a Boeing 777-200ER to serve as its third carrier aircraft, which will be modified to launch reusable Talon-A hypersonic test vehicles.
  • The conversion of the 777 is expected to be completed by 2027 and will increase Stratolaunch's flight capacity by approximately 35%.
  • This expansion aims to enable simultaneous missions and allow the company to broaden its global operations for its growing hypersonic testing program.
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Stratolaunch announced Wednesday that it has acquired a Boeing 777-200ER to expand its fleet of aircraft used to launch hypersonic test vehicles. According to the company, the aircraft will undergo modifications to carry and launch its reusable, autonomous Talon-A vehicles. The conversion is expected to be completed in 2027.

The 777 will become Stratolaunch’s third carrier aircraft, joining its twin-fuselage Roc and modified Boeing 747, known as Spirit of Mojave. Stratolaunch said it expects the additional aircraft to increase the company’s flight capacity by approximately 35%, allowing it to conduct simultaneous missions and expand operations to additional locations worldwide.

Modifying the 777

The aircraft will receive multiple attachment stations to accommodate Talon-A and other test systems. Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor told Axios that the aircraft is already undergoing preparations, including a new paint scheme. The company does not plan to modify the aircraft’s engines or avionics.

“It flies like a normal 777; our aircrew has already got their 777 type rating,” Krevor told Axios.

Expanding Flight Operations

Stratolaunch’s carrier aircraft transport Talon-A vehicles to launch altitude before releasing them for autonomous hypersonic flight. The company has expanded its testing program since demonstrating reusable hypersonic flight with Talon-A2 in early 2025. Its Boeing 747 was subsequently prepared for additional flight testing and expanded launch operations.

In July, Stratolaunch announced that its Talon-A program had completed more than 10 successful hypersonic flights. The company is also supporting the U.S. military’s Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed program.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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