Stratolaunch Adds Boeing 777 To Hypersonic Test Fleet

Stratolaunch announced Wednesday that it has acquired a Boeing 777-200ER to expand its fleet of aircraft used to launch hypersonic test vehicles. According to the company, the aircraft will undergo modifications to carry and launch its reusable, autonomous Talon-A vehicles. The conversion is expected to be completed in 2027.

The 777 will become Stratolaunch’s third carrier aircraft, joining its twin-fuselage Roc and modified Boeing 747, known as Spirit of Mojave. Stratolaunch said it expects the additional aircraft to increase the company’s flight capacity by approximately 35%, allowing it to conduct simultaneous missions and expand operations to additional locations worldwide.

Modifying the 777

The aircraft will receive multiple attachment stations to accommodate Talon-A and other test systems. Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor told Axios that the aircraft is already undergoing preparations, including a new paint scheme. The company does not plan to modify the aircraft’s engines or avionics.

“It flies like a normal 777; our aircrew has already got their 777 type rating,” Krevor told Axios.

Expanding Flight Operations

Stratolaunch’s carrier aircraft transport Talon-A vehicles to launch altitude before releasing them for autonomous hypersonic flight. The company has expanded its testing program since demonstrating reusable hypersonic flight with Talon-A2 in early 2025. Its Boeing 747 was subsequently prepared for additional flight testing and expanded launch operations.

In July, Stratolaunch announced that its Talon-A program had completed more than 10 successful hypersonic flights. The company is also supporting the U.S. military’s Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed program.