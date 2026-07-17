Swift Plans Seven-Engine 100R Testing at FAA Technical Center

Swift Fuels said Friday that it plans to expand FAA testing of its 100R unleaded aviation gasoline to seven high-performance piston engines. The company said the engines are being prepared for evaluation at the FAA’s William J. Hughes Technical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Technical Center Evaluation

Swift said it entered into a memorandum of understanding with the FAA effective May 1. The agreement gives the company access to engines managed by the Technical Center and allows 100R to be evaluated under FAA test protocols. Swift said the work is intended to provide comparable performance data through the FAA and industry’s Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions initiative, commonly known as EAGLE.

The planned test group includes Continental IO-550D, TSIO-520-VB, O-470-U and W670-6N engines. Lycoming models include the IO-540-K1A5, TIO-540-J2B and TIO-540-AJ1A. Swift said the list could change as preparations continue.

Existing Approvals

Swift holds supplemental type certificates and approved model lists covering more than 1,200 engine models and 1,600 airframe models. Aircraft owners must obtain and install the applicable STCs before using 100R. Swift estimates that its current approvals apply to about 55% of the FAA-certificated U.S. piston fleet approved for 100LL.

The company said the Technical Center evaluation could support further expansion to its approved models. Swift described 100R as compliant with ASTM D8603-25 and said the fuel has been sold commercially since November 2024.