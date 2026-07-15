FAA Expands Approval List For Swift Fuels’ 100R Unleaded Avgas

On Tuesday, Swift Fuels announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has significantly expanded the list of piston aircraft eligible to operate on its 100R unleaded aviation gasoline, adding more than 1,200 engine models and 1,600 airframe models through updates to the fuel’s Supplemental Type Certificate (STC).

According to the company, the expanded Approved Model List (AML) includes engines from more than 80 manufacturers, including approximately 395 Lycoming models, 195 Continental models, 95 Curtiss-Wright models, and 95 Pratt & Whitney models. The airframe expansion covers more than 1,600 aircraft models, including approximately 118 Cessna aircraft, 101 Beechcraft models, 98 Piper aircraft, along with aircraft from Mooney, Grumman, Stinson, WACO, Fairchild and others.

The expanded approvals represent another step in the FAA’s effort to support the industry’s transition away from leaded 100LL avgas by the end of the decade.

Swift said the newly approved aircraft represent about 56% of current U.S. 100LL consumption and mark the first phase of its broader certification plan. The company expects additional approvals for higher-performance engine and airframe combinations during Phase II and Phase III of the program through 2028.

The company noted that 100R is currently the only commercially available 100-octane unleaded avgas that both operates under FAA-approved STCs for eligible aircraft and complies with ASTM International’s D8603 production specification.

Pilots must obtain a Swift Fuels STC before using 100R in eligible aircraft. Owners who previously purchased the company’s UL94 STC will automatically receive a 100R STC through Swift’s “Forever STC” program at no additional cost.

Swift said 100R has been sold commercially for nearly two years at five U.S. and five European airports and that distribution is now expanding. The company expects the initial transition from UL94 to 100R at participating airports to begin this summer, with locations in 29 states, including California, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Utah and Wisconsin. International availability has also expanded to airports in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The company said work continues with the FAA and engine manufacturers to certify the remaining high-performance piston fleet, with additional approvals expected through 2027 and early 2028.

The FAA first approved Swift’s original 100R STC in September 2024.