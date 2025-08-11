Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

TBM Strikes Parked SX-300 After Landing

FAA investigating collision at Kalispell City Airport; no injuries reported among four aboard.

Ryan Ewing
Key Takeaways:

  • A TBM 850 collided with an unoccupied Swearingen SX-300 at Kalispell City Airport in Montana.
  • The TBM 850 had four occupants, with no reported injuries.
  • A post-crash fire was observed, but the extent of damage to both aircraft is unknown.
  • The FAA is investigating the incident.
A TBM 850 collided with an unoccupied Swearingen SX-300 after landing at Kalispell City Airport in Montana on Monday afternoon, according to the FAA. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. local time.

The TBM 700 was carrying four people at the time of the collision. It departed from Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in Washington, per the Aviation Safety Network.

No injuries were immediately reported. The SX-300 was unoccupied when it was struck. Details on the extent of damage to either aircraft have not yet been released, though video shows a post-crash fire.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

Ryan is Sr. Director of Digital for Firecrown's Aviation Group. In 2013, he founded AirlineGeeks.com, a leading trade publication covering the airline industry. Since then, his work has been featured in several publications and news outlets, including CNN, WJLA, CNET, and Business Insider. During his time in the airline industry, he's worked in roles pertaining to airport/airline operations while holding a B.S. in Air Transportation Management from Arizona State University along with an MBA. Previously, he worked for a Part 135 operator and later a major airline. Ryan is also an Adjunct Instructor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 1

  1. The article is confusing… Was it a TBM850 or a TBM700?

    Answering my own question and doing your research for you (better than AI), the FAA registry says it’s a 700.

