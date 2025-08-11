TBM Strikes Parked SX-300 After Landing

A TBM 850 collided with an unoccupied Swearingen SX-300 after landing at Kalispell City Airport in Montana on Monday afternoon, according to the FAA. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. local time.

The TBM 700 was carrying four people at the time of the collision. It departed from Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in Washington, per the Aviation Safety Network.

No injuries were immediately reported. The SX-300 was unoccupied when it was struck. Details on the extent of damage to either aircraft have not yet been released, though video shows a post-crash fire.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.