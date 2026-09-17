Aviation News Aviation Law

Contract Tower Situational Awareness Bill Advances

Measure would expand access to ADS-B-based traffic displays and training at federal contract towers.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Contract Tower Situational Awareness Bill Advances
[Credit: uAvionix]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Senate Commerce Committee advanced S. 3929, the Air Traffic Situational Awareness Enhancement Act, aimed at improving safety at federal contract air traffic control towers.
  • The bill mandates the FAA to acquire and install Airborne Position Reference Tools (APRTs) at over 90 contract towers currently lacking surveillance equipment, utilizing ADS-B data for enhanced situational awareness.
  • It includes provisions for controller training, FAA funding for acquisition, installation, and operating costs, and allows for reimbursement for qualifying towers that previously purchased certified systems.
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The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday advanced legislation aimed at expanding situational-awareness equipment at federal contract air traffic control towers. The committee approved S. 3929, the Air Traffic Situational Awareness Enhancement Act, by voice vote as amended, sending it to the Senate floor for consideration.

Introduced by Sens. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., the bill calls for the FAA to acquire and install certified Airborne Position Reference Tools at contract towers that do not have Standard Terminal Automation Replacement Systems or comparable situational-awareness equipment. APRTs use ADS-B data to provide controllers with a display of aircraft operating in local airspace.

Contract Tower Equipment

According to the senators, more than 90 of the nation’s federal contract towers lack surveillance tools, leaving controllers at those facilities dependent on visual observations and radio communications. The legislation also calls for controller training on the equipment and provides authority for FAA funding of acquisition, installation and annual operating costs.

“Oregon’s small and regional airports are an important partner in keeping the flying public safe,” Merkley said in a statement. “Our simple bipartisan bill—which just cleared a key hurdle—will unlock resources for these airports to make critical safety upgrades if they need them, something we should all get behind.”

FAA Approval

Congress directed the FAA in its 2024 reauthorization legislation to allow situational-awareness technology at federal contract towers. The FAA subsequently approved the first APRT, which uses ADS-B information rather than a conventional radar feed, and the equipment has since been installed at several airports. The bill would also allow reimbursement for qualifying airports or towers that purchased certified systems before an FAA-funded installation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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