Aviation News eVTOLs/Urban Mobility

North Texas Offers $1 Million For eVTOL Airport Chargers

Eligible public-use airports may receive up to $200,000 for on-site charging equipment.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
North Texas Offers $1 Million For eVTOL Airport Chargers
[Credit: Samuel King Jr. 96th Test Wing]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) has launched a $1 million funding program for public-use airports in the Dallas-Fort Worth region to install electric-aircraft charging equipment.
  • Initially approved for a 2026 World Cup advanced-air-mobility demonstration, the funds were redirected to permanent charging infrastructure and airport readiness due to delays in aircraft certification and FAA regulations.
  • The program supports North Texas' participation in the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), allowing eligible airports to apply for awards up to $200,000 without requiring matching funds, with applications due August 7.
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The North Central Texas Council of Governments has opened a $1 million funding program for electric-aircraft charging equipment at public-use airports in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Applications are due Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. CDT.

The money was initially approved in September 2024 for a potential advanced-air-mobility demonstration connected to the 2026 World Cup. That plan did not proceed as originally envisioned. Arlington dropped expectations for carrying passengers during the tournament because aircraft certification and FAA regulations would not be completed in time, and NCTCOG later redirected the funding toward permanent charging infrastructure and airport readiness.

The revised program also supports North Texas’ participation in the larger eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The state’s participation in the initiative is led by the Texas Department of Transportation and is intended to develop infrastructure, routes and operating procedures for future electric-aircraft demonstrations and service.

Airports in the council’s 12-county planning area may seek awards of up to $200,000. The program does not require matching funds. Eligible expenses include an eVTOL charger and infrastructure directly required to install and operate it. Stand-alone electrical improvements that do not result in an installed charger are not eligible.

The council said applications will be evaluated on airport planning documents, knowledge of advanced-air-mobility infrastructure, partnerships and implementation schedules. Proposed projects must also demonstrate how the equipment could support future aircraft operators, demonstrations or private investment.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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