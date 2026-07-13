North Texas Offers $1 Million For eVTOL Airport Chargers

The North Central Texas Council of Governments has opened a $1 million funding program for electric-aircraft charging equipment at public-use airports in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Applications are due Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. CDT.

The money was initially approved in September 2024 for a potential advanced-air-mobility demonstration connected to the 2026 World Cup. That plan did not proceed as originally envisioned. Arlington dropped expectations for carrying passengers during the tournament because aircraft certification and FAA regulations would not be completed in time, and NCTCOG later redirected the funding toward permanent charging infrastructure and airport readiness.

The revised program also supports North Texas’ participation in the larger eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The state’s participation in the initiative is led by the Texas Department of Transportation and is intended to develop infrastructure, routes and operating procedures for future electric-aircraft demonstrations and service.

Airports in the council’s 12-county planning area may seek awards of up to $200,000. The program does not require matching funds. Eligible expenses include an eVTOL charger and infrastructure directly required to install and operate it. Stand-alone electrical improvements that do not result in an installed charger are not eligible.

The council said applications will be evaluated on airport planning documents, knowledge of advanced-air-mobility infrastructure, partnerships and implementation schedules. Proposed projects must also demonstrate how the equipment could support future aircraft operators, demonstrations or private investment.