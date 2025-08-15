FAA Launches New System for Air Travel Service Complaints

The FAA has announced an updated system for travelers submitting air travel service complaints, replacing the outdated process that the agency said was developed in the 1990s.

A part of the Aviation Complaint, Enforcement, and Reporting System (ACERS), consumers can now file complaints, comments, and compliments through an online portal. The agency claims that this new system streamlines processes for both consumers and airlines. Under the new system, any time a ticket is submitted through the ACERS portal, involved parties will be notified in real time both in the portal and by email. According to the FAA, it previously took over a month for airlines and ticket agents to receive submissions.

“I’m committed to making USDOT work better for the American people. By modernizing our technology and getting rid of outdated legacy systems, we can better serve the traveling public and maximize efficiencies,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

The agency also noted that the new system further protects aviation consumers’ data if they choose to make a submission.

Complaints are tracked through the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP), which encourages consumers to submit complaints only “when an airline or travel agency is not able to resolve an air travel problem to your satisfaction.”

OACP states that they are not able to respond to each complaint individually, but that they do ensure that each complaint is directed to the appropriate party and encourages the involved parties to respond to consumers’ complaints directly, along with a copy of the response to the OACP.