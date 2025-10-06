Three Killed in Beech 58P Crash

Three people were killed Sunday evening when a Beech 58P crashed in a peanut field in Williston, Florida. The accident took place about one mile northwest of Williston Regional Airport, according to the NTSB. No information regarding the pilot or passengers has been released.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office said emergency responders arrived at the crash site around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the aircraft was following a filed flight plan from Kentucky to Williston Regional Airport, where the pilot planned to make a fuel stop before continuing onward. A witness told Fox 13 that the aircraft exploded on impact.

ADSB data shows the aircraft took off from Lebanon Springfield–George Hoerter Field in Springfield, Kentucky, at 1:19 p.m. before the signal was lost over the crash site at 4:10 p.m. Weather data from around the time of the crash indicated VFR conditions, with thunderstorms in the vicinity and potentially gusting winds.

The NTSB said it has begun investigating the accident.