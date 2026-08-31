Aviation News Aviation Law

Treasury Ends Reporting Requirement For U.S. Aircraft LLCs

Final FinCEN rule removes beneficial-ownership filings for domestic companies and U.S. persons.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Treasury Ends Reporting Requirement For U.S. Aircraft LLCs
[Credit: Niklas Engel | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has finalized a rule eliminating beneficial-ownership reporting requirements for U.S. companies.
  • Effective August 14 under the Corporate Transparency Act, this rule exempts domestic companies and U.S. persons, including many LLCs commonly used for aircraft ownership.
  • FinCEN will delete previously submitted data for U.S. persons, though certain foreign companies registered in the U.S. still must report foreign beneficial owners.
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The U.S. Treasury Department has finalized a rule eliminating beneficial-ownership reporting requirements for U.S. companies, including many LLCs and other entities used to own aircraft. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network rule took effect Aug. 14 under the Corporate Transparency Act.

The law had required covered companies to provide FinCEN information on their beneficial owners, including names, dates of birth and addresses. The requirements applied to many aircraft-owning LLCs, a structure commonly used for aircraft ownership, leasing and other business purposes. FinCEN initially narrowed the program through an interim rule in March 2025 before making the exemptions permanent this month.

Domestic companies and U.S. persons are now exempt from the reporting requirement, and FinCEN says it will delete previously submitted information that it reasonably believes belongs to U.S. persons. Certain foreign companies registered to do business in the U.S. remain subject to reporting requirements for foreign beneficial owners.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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