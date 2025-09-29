Trump Orders Amelia Earhart Records Release

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has directed the declassification and public release of all government records related to aviator Amelia Earhart, whose disappearance in 1937 during her attempt to fly around the world remains one of aviation’s enduring mysteries. Trump described Earhart’s story as “interesting” and said the decision came after repeated questions about the files, according to the Associated Press.

The administration previously released thousands of pages of documents tied to President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., though none revealed significant new findings. The FBI and the National Archives already have published batches of documents on Earhart, and some researchers believe little remains in government files that has not already been disclosed.

Ric Gillespie, executive director of the International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery, told the AP there is “nothing still classified by the U.S. government on Amelia Earhart.”

Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic, vanished with navigator Fred Noonan on a flight from New Guinea to Howland Island. The government’s position has long been that the pair went down in the Pacific. Despite that, speculation has ranged from crash-and-sink theories to more sensational claims, including capture or survival under an alias. Search efforts continue to this day.

Mindi Love Pendergraft, executive director of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, said in a statement that the release “is sure to pique the interest of those dedicated to uncovering the mystery of Earhart’s disappearance.”