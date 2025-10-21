Two Killed in Colorado LSA Crash

Two people were killed Sunday afternoon when a light sport aircraft crashed just east of the runway at Erie Municipal Airport in Colorado. Emergency crews from Mountain View Fire Rescue and Erie police responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m, where the aircraft came to rest in a clearing surrounded by homes.

Update – Plane Crash at Erie Airport



We are heartbroken to share that there were no survivors in the single-engine plane crash that occurred earlier today, east of the Erie Municipal Airport runway. The two individuals on board are not residents of Colorado. Their identities… https://t.co/R04ZyDgFbk — Erie CO Police (@ErieCOPolice) October 20, 2025

The single-engine JMB Aircraft VL-3 was registered to a rental company from Edgewater, Florida; authorities said neither occupant was a Colorado resident. According to FAA registration data, the 2023 VL-3LSA-912 was powered by a Rotax 912ULS series engine.

ADS-B tracking data from Flightradar24 appeared to show the aircraft performing pattern work at Erie Municipal Airport before the crash took place. Police said the airport remained closed Sunday night as investigators processed the scene.

Erie, located about 25 miles northwest of Denver, averages roughly 35,000 takeoffs and landings each year. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the accident.