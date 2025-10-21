Aviation News Flight Safety

Two Killed in Colorado LSA Crash

Investigators probing cause of light sport aircraft accident east of Erie Airport runway.

Matt Ryan
Erie Colorado plane crash
[Credit: Erie Police Department]
Key Takeaways:

  • Two individuals were killed Sunday afternoon when a single-engine light sport aircraft crashed just east of the runway at Erie Municipal Airport in Colorado.
  • The JMB Aircraft VL-3, registered to a Florida company, was reportedly performing pattern work before the accident; neither occupant was a Colorado resident.
  • The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the crash.
Two people were killed Sunday afternoon when a light sport aircraft crashed just east of the runway at Erie Municipal Airport in Colorado. Emergency crews from Mountain View Fire Rescue and Erie police responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m, where the aircraft came to rest in a clearing surrounded by homes. 

The single-engine JMB Aircraft VL-3 was registered to a rental company from Edgewater, Florida; authorities said neither occupant was a Colorado resident. According to FAA registration data, the 2023 VL-3LSA-912 was powered by a Rotax 912ULS series engine. 

ADS-B tracking data from Flightradar24 appeared to show the aircraft performing pattern work at Erie Municipal Airport before the crash took place. Police said the airport remained closed Sunday night as investigators processed the scene.

Erie, located about 25 miles northwest of Denver, averages roughly 35,000 takeoffs and landings each year. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the accident.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

