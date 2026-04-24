Accidents/NTSB

NTSB Cites Engine Corrosion In Fatal Hop-A-Jet Accident

Final report says variable geometry system corrosion led to dual loss of thrust.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NTSB Cites Engine Corrosion In Fatal Hop-A-Jet Crash
[Credit: Tada Images | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB concluded that corrosion in both engines’ variable geometry (VG) systems caused near-simultaneous compressor stalls and a complete loss of thrust, leading to the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of a Bombardier Challenger 604 on Interstate 75.
  • This corrosion resulted in the VG systems operating out of position, specifically affecting the high-pressure compressor case flow path, consistent with exposure to a marine salt environment.
  • Weeks before the accident, the aircraft experienced intermittent "hung starts," but a critical VG system pressure check was not performed during troubleshooting, a procedure GE Aerospace later moved to the beginning of its revised guidance.
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The NTSB’s final report released Friday says corrosion in both engines’ variable geometry systems led to the Feb. 9, 2024, accident of a Hop-A-Jet Bombardier Challenger 604 on Interstate 75 near Naples, Florida. Both pilots were killed, and the cabin attendant, two passengers and one person on the ground were injured. The Part 135 flight was arriving at Naples Municipal Airport from Columbus, Ohio, when the crew reported losing thrust in both engines about 5 miles from the airport.

Hung Starts Preceded Accident

“Corrosion of both engines’ variable geometry (VG) system components,” the NTSB said, caused the systems to operate out of position, resulting in “near-simultaneous sub-idle rotating compressor stalls on approach, subsequent loss of thrust in both engines, and an off-airport landing.”

Report_ERA24FA110_193769_4_24_2026 2_55_43 PMDownload

For those more familiar with piston engines, the issue described in the report is somewhat analogous to a problem with airflow management, as opposed to fuel or ignition. In a turbine engine, internal vanes adjust to control how air moves through the compressor at different power settings. If those vanes don’t move properly—due to corrosion in this case—the airflow can become unstable, especially at low power, leading to a loss of thrust even though the engine has fuel and no major mechanical failure.

Investigators said the aircraft had recently experienced intermittent hung starts on both of its GE CF34-3B engines weeks earlier, on Jan. 15, 2024. The flight’s operator, Ace Aviation Services, which was doing business as Hop-A-Jet, worked with GE Aerospace to troubleshoot the issue, but the variable geometry system pressure check was not performed because the engines later started normally and the flowchart allowed the troubleshooting to stop.

The aircraft then flew 33 uneventful flights over the next 25 days.

Salt Exposure Cited

The NTSB said both engines showed corrosion in the high-pressure compressor case flow path, with the most significant corrosion around the stage 5 variable geometry stator vane area. Chemical analysis found elements consistent with a marine salt environment. The aircraft had previously been based in Barbados and later at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, about 4 nautical miles from the Atlantic shoreline.

The report said fuel testing did not identify contamination, the main fuel controls showed no anomalies that would have prevented normal operation, and flight data did not support a fuel cutoff, flameout or combustor blowout. GE later revised its hung-start troubleshooting guidance to move the variable geometry pressure check near the beginning of the process and issued several service bulletins and inspection recommendations for CF34 business jet engines.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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