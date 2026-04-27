Montreal Plane-Spotting Park Adds Memorial For Canada Pilots

A memorial honoring Jazz Aviation pilots Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther has been installed at Montreal’s Jacques-de-Lesseps plane-spotting park, a location where members of the aviation community had gathered following the March 22 accident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Memorial near Trudeau airport honours pilots killed in LaGuardia crash https://t.co/PugyKmRGY4 pic.twitter.com/7lcbcGISIL — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) April 26, 2026

Forest, 30, and Gunther, 24, were killed after their aircraft, operating for Air Canada, landed at LaGuardia and was involved in a collision with an airport emergency vehicle on the runway. The site of the memorial had previously become a place for flowers and other remembrances left by aviation enthusiasts.

“ADM therefore decided to create this permanent memorial to honour these two young men who died while performing their duties and pursuing their passion,” Aéroports de Montréal spokesperson Émilie Chevrette told CBC.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the accident last week. In that report, the NTSB described a sequence in which the flight had been cleared to land, while a rescue vehicle was later also cleared to cross the same runway. The report said controllers issued multiple instructions for the vehicle to stop as the aircraft approached, but its speed continued to increase. Investigators also found that the airport’s surface detection system did not generate an alert and that the group of response vehicles could not be reliably tracked because they were not equipped with transponders.