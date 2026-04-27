Aviation News

Montreal Plane-Spotting Park Adds Memorial For Canada Pilots

The memorial honors Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther, who were killed in a March 22 runway collision.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
NTSB Preliminary Report Air Canada Jet Crash at LaGuardia Kills Two Pilots
[Credit: Minh K Tran | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A permanent memorial has been installed in Montreal for Jazz Aviation pilots Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther, who died in a March 22 runway collision at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
  • The pilots were killed when their aircraft, operating for Air Canada, collided with an airport emergency vehicle on the runway after landing.
  • The NTSB's preliminary report indicated both the aircraft and a rescue vehicle were cleared for the same runway, and the vehicle failed to stop despite controller instructions.
  • Investigators also noted issues with the airport's surface detection system and the lack of transponders on the emergency vehicles involved in the collision.
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A memorial honoring Jazz Aviation pilots Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther has been installed at Montreal’s Jacques-de-Lesseps plane-spotting park, a location where members of the aviation community had gathered following the March 22 accident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Forest, 30, and Gunther, 24, were killed after their aircraft, operating for Air Canada, landed at LaGuardia and was involved in a collision with an airport emergency vehicle on the runway. The site of the memorial had previously become a place for flowers and other remembrances left by aviation enthusiasts.

“ADM therefore decided to create this permanent memorial to honour these two young men who died while performing their duties and pursuing their passion,” Aéroports de Montréal spokesperson Émilie Chevrette told CBC.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the accident last week. In that report, the NTSB described a sequence in which the flight had been cleared to land, while a rescue vehicle was later also cleared to cross the same runway. The report said controllers issued multiple instructions for the vehicle to stop as the aircraft approached, but its speed continued to increase. Investigators also found that the airport’s surface detection system did not generate an alert and that the group of response vehicles could not be reliably tracked because they were not equipped with transponders.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Ah SF reporting never disappoints - achieving yet another new low in accuracy. They’re Chorus Aviation Pilots for a start, they use the moniker Jazz for marketing & call sign, Air Canada “Jazz” is on the hull. They are not “Canada Pilots”.

    Seriously, get an editor, maybe the local high school paper has one to spare.

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