Two Killed in Georgia Hang Glider Crash 

Recovery efforts at the hang glider crash site involved multiple agencies due to difficult terrain.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

Two people died on Tuesday as the result of a tandem hang glider crash near Lookout Mountain Flight Park in Dade County, Georgia. Officials said the pair had recently launched from the mountain. The pair’s identities have not yet been released.

The hang glider crashed in a remote and difficult to access part of the mountain, emergency responders said. Dade County Emergency Services reported that crews rappelled down to the victims while other teams hiked in from a private roadway. Due to manpower and terrain challenges, mutual aid was requested from Georgia Task Force 6’s rope team out of Catoosa County, according to Local 3 News.

The Tri-State Mutual Aid Association confirmed that the operation shifted from rescue to recovery after both individuals were pronounced dead. Georgia Aviation provided helicopter support to assist in lifting the bodies from the site, with additional help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, ABC News 9 reported.

