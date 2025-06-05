U.S. Army Overhauls Pilot Training Amid Safety Concerns

The U.S. Army is launching an overhaul of its pilot training program aimed at restoring fundamental flying skills and improving safety, Defense News reported.

The changes come as Army leaders have acknowledged growing concerns about pilot readiness following fatal incidents—including the January 29 collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet near Washington, D.C.

According to Defense News, as part of the revamp, the Army is shifting away from current LUH-72A Lakota training helicopters and instead replacing them with simpler, single-engine aircraft like the Robinson R66 or Bell 505, to improve basic stick-and-rudder skills and reduce costs.

The Army is also exploring a contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) model, where private industry would take over day-to-day training responsibilities. Companies like Bell and Lockheed Martin have already shown interest.

While the Army currently spends roughly $1.5 billion annually to train some 1,350 pilots, the new model is expected to reduce long-term costs, improve pilot competency, and address maintenance and readiness challenges tied to complex aircraft like the Lakota.

A request for proposals is expected by late 2025, with the new program potentially launching by early fiscal 2027.