uAvionix Adds ForeFlight AV-30 Integration

Update to uAvionix AV-30 introduces ForeFlight flight plan transfer and enhanced autopilot capability.

[Credit: uAvionix]
Key Takeaways:

  • uAvionix released software version 3.2.0 for its AV-30-E electronic flight instrument, allowing pilots to transfer ForeFlight routes directly to the device.
  • This update enables coupling ForeFlight flight plans with an autopilot via the AV-30, significantly reducing cockpit workload and streamlining flight plan management.
  • The integration facilitates using ForeFlight as a navigation source with reflected in-flight changes, requiring an AV-Link Wi-Fi bridge and an Advanced Autopilot Unlock for full functionality.
uAvionix said this week that it released software version 3.2.0 for its AV-30-E electronic flight instrument, with the certified AV-30-C version expected to follow. The update allows pilots to plan a route in ForeFlight, send it directly to the AV-30, and couple it to an autopilot. The company said the capability is designed to reduce cockpit workload by streamlining flight plan management.

This version builds on features introduced in version 3.1.1, including wind data, flight plan display and Echo ESX support. With the new release, pilots can use ForeFlight as a navigation source, transfer waypoints and routes to the panel, and make in-flight changes that are reflected on the AV-30. The update also includes improvements to traffic symbology and the heading bug.

“This update brings an entirely new level of capability to the AV-30,” said John Chargo, an engineer at uAvionix.

Chargo added that the ability to build a route in ForeFlight and have it appear on the AV-30 for autopilot use “transforms how we plan and fly.”

The integration requires the AV-Link Wi-Fi bridge for flight plan transfer and an Advanced Autopilot Unlock for autopilot coupling. The company said the update is available now for AV-30-E units, with AV-30-C availability to follow.

Jeppesen ForeFlight CEO Brad Surak told AVweb last week that ForeFlight users can expect to see more features and functionalities on the horizon aimed towards enabling automation for better flight-awareness.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

