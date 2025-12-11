uAvionix Adds ForeFlight AV-30 Integration

uAvionix said this week that it released software version 3.2.0 for its AV-30-E electronic flight instrument, with the certified AV-30-C version expected to follow. The update allows pilots to plan a route in ForeFlight, send it directly to the AV-30, and couple it to an autopilot. The company said the capability is designed to reduce cockpit workload by streamlining flight plan management.

This version builds on features introduced in version 3.1.1, including wind data, flight plan display and Echo ESX support. With the new release, pilots can use ForeFlight as a navigation source, transfer waypoints and routes to the panel, and make in-flight changes that are reflected on the AV-30. The update also includes improvements to traffic symbology and the heading bug.

“This update brings an entirely new level of capability to the AV-30,” said John Chargo, an engineer at uAvionix.

Chargo added that the ability to build a route in ForeFlight and have it appear on the AV-30 for autopilot use “transforms how we plan and fly.”

The integration requires the AV-Link Wi-Fi bridge for flight plan transfer and an Advanced Autopilot Unlock for autopilot coupling. The company said the update is available now for AV-30-E units, with AV-30-C availability to follow.

Jeppesen ForeFlight CEO Brad Surak told AVweb last week that ForeFlight users can expect to see more features and functionalities on the horizon aimed towards enabling automation for better flight-awareness.