Brad Surak, CEO of the newly independent Jeppesen ForeFlight, discusses the recent $10.5B sale of Boeing’s digital division to private equity firm Thoma Bravo—and what it really means for pilots, airlines, and the future of aviation tech.
Video: Jeppesen ForeFlight CEO on EFBs, AI and PE
Jeppesen ForeFlight CEO Brad Surak discusses the company's future following recent sale to private equity.
Key Takeaways:
- Jeppesen ForeFlight has become an independent company after the $10.5 billion sale of Boeing’s digital division to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
- CEO Brad Surak discusses the implications of this transition for pilots, airlines, and the future of aviation technology.
See a mistake? Contact us.
0 replies