Video: Jeppesen ForeFlight CEO on EFBs, AI and PE

Jeppesen ForeFlight CEO Brad Surak discusses the company's future following recent sale to private equity.

Inside the $10.5B Jeppesen ForeFlight Sale: CEO Brad Surak on EFBs, AI, and PE
[Credit: AVweb YouTube]
Key Takeaways:

  • Jeppesen ForeFlight has become an independent company after the $10.5 billion sale of Boeing’s digital division to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
  • CEO Brad Surak discusses the implications of this transition for pilots, airlines, and the future of aviation technology.
Brad Surak, CEO of the newly independent Jeppesen ForeFlight, discusses the recent $10.5B sale of Boeing’s digital division to private equity firm Thoma Bravo—and what it really means for pilots, airlines, and the future of aviation tech.

Watch the interview below:

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

