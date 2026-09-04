Drones Aviation News

TSA Plans Closed-Door BVLOS Security Sessions

Industry representatives will help shape model security programs for expanded drone operations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
TSA Plans Closed-Door BVLOS Security Sessions
[Credit: Wing]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The TSA is organizing a series of closed technical roundtables with drone operators and industry representatives to discuss security requirements for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.
  • These meetings aim to help the TSA develop model approaches for operators to comply with new security programs, which will be established after final FAA and TSA rules for expanded BVLOS operations are published.
  • The discussions will cover security measures for a broader regulatory framework that will replace individual waivers for routine BVLOS operations, including personnel vetting and security program requirements.
  • Participation in these roundtables is limited to approved organizations directly affected by the new rules, requiring non-disclosure agreements due to the involvement of Sensitive Security Information.
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The Transportation Security Administration is seeking drone operators and industry representatives for a series of closed technical roundtables on security requirements for unmanned aircraft operating beyond visual line of sight, or BVLOS. According to a Friday TSA Federal Register notice, the meetings will be held after FAA and TSA publish final rules governing expanded BVLOS operations.

Security Program Work

TSA said the sessions will help it develop model approaches operators could use to comply with agency-approved security programs. The agency expects some security measures already used by operators flying BVLOS under FAA waivers or exemptions could satisfy portions of the new requirements. The meetings are intended to collect individual industry input rather than produce consensus recommendations.

The underlying FAA and TSA proposed rule would create a broader regulatory framework for routine BVLOS operations, replacing the current reliance on individual waivers and exemptions for many operations. Proposed uses include package delivery, agriculture, aerial surveying, public-safety missions, training and flight testing. TSA’s portion of the proposal includes personnel security vetting and security-program requirements for certain operators.

Meetings Closed to Public

The roundtables will not be open to the public because discussions are expected to involve Sensitive Security Information. Participants must receive TSA approval to access that information and sign nondisclosure agreements before attending. TSA said participation will generally be limited to organizations directly affected by the final rule and to no more than two people from each company or association.

Current BVLOS operators flying under FAA waivers or exemptions are eligible to request participation, as are organizations planning to seek permits or certificates under the forthcoming rule. TSA said it will provide meeting details to qualified participants after the FAA and TSA final rules are published.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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