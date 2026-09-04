New Data Puts Private Pilot Certificate At $18,257

A new analysis of published rates from 500 flight schools estimates that a private pilot certificate costs about $18,257 when training is completed in the typical 72 hours. The Sept. 3 PilotBound Flight Training Cost Report found a median trainer rental rate of $165 per hour and a median instructor rate of $69 per hour.

Published Rates From 500 Schools

PilotBound built the dataset from independent schools that publish complete rate information on their own websites. The company lists more than 1,400 schools nationally, but excluded schools that do not publish enough pricing information rather than estimating their rates. PilotBound cautioned that its 500-school sample should not be treated as a national average.

Rates for aircraft rental ranged from $52 to $430 per hour across the sample, though the middle half of schools fell between $145 and $183. Of the 500 schools that were examined, 295 explicitly stated that their rates included fuel, while 27 published dry rates and 178 did not specify whether fuel was included.

Different Approach, Similar Cost Trend

Although a private pilot certificate can legally be achieved in fewer hours, the $18,257 estimate combines PilotBound’s median aircraft and instructor rates with a 72-hour private pilot completion model. The model also includes expenses such as the knowledge test, practical test, medical certification and training equipment. PilotBound gives a typical estimated range of about $15,700 to $20,800 depending on training costs.

The finding follows Redbird Flight’s 2026 State of Flight Training Survey, which earlier this year put the median private pilot training cost above $16,000. Redbird’s figure came from responses submitted by flight schools, instructors, pilots and designated pilot examiners, while PilotBound used schools’ publicly posted prices, making the two figures based on different methodologies.