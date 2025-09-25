DC Midair Collision Lawsuit Filed

The first federal lawsuit has been filed in connection with the January 2025 midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington Reagan National Airport.

Family members of a passenger on American Eagle Flight 5342 announced the case Wednesday, seeking damages from American Airlines, its regional affiliate PSA Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Army. All 67 people aboard both aircraft were killed in what became the nation’s first major commercial airline accident since 2009, according to ABC News.

Filed in federal district court in Washington, the complaint alleges “wrongful death and survival claims, jointly and severally,” and accuses the defendants of creating conditions that allowed the crash to occur.

“The crash of American Eagle 5342 was predictable, it was preventable and caused the needless loss of 67 lives on that fateful evening,” attorney Bob Clifford said at a news conference.

The suit states the accident could have been avoided if air traffic controllers had issued a timely safety alert and if Army and FAA officials had properly managed the congested airspace over the capital.

American Airlines told ABC that it will defend itself against the litigation and that the company “has a strong track record of putting the safety of our customers and team members above everything else.” The FAA said in a statement that it has taken steps following the accident “to make the skies over our nation’s capital safer.” An Army spokesperson declined to comment.