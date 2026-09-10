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Wayfarer Tests Retractable Electric Propellers on Cessna 182

NASA-backed program used a one-third-scale 182 demonstrator to test a blown-wing retrofit.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Wayfarer Tests Retractable Electric Propellers on Cessna 182
[Credit: Wayfarer]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Wayfarer Aircraft completed flight testing of its Waylift system, a retractable distributed electric propulsion technology aimed at improving short-field performance on existing aircraft.
  • Tested on a one-third-scale Cessna 182, the system demonstrated generating four times the lift of the unmodified aircraft and required 40% less thrust than typical distributed electric propulsion systems.
  • The Waylift system features propellers that deploy along the wing for increased lift during takeoff and landing, then retract into the wing for efficient cruise flight, proving it can be retrofitted to upgrade existing aircraft.
  • This research was part of a NASA-backed program, collaborating with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to gather data for evaluating the technology for both new and modified aircraft applications.
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Wayfarer Aircraft has completed flight testing of a retractable distributed electric propulsion system designed to improve short-field performance on existing aircraft. The company tested its Waylift system on a one-third-scale Cessna 182 as part of a NASA-backed research program.

System Stows for Cruise

Waylift places multiple electric propellers along the wing to blow air over the wing during takeoff and landing, increasing lift at low speeds. The propellers retract into the wing for cruise flight. Wayfarer said in a company release that testing produced four times the lift of the unmodified aircraft and required 40% less thrust than typical distributed electric propulsion systems at equivalent lift.

“The question going into Phase II was whether a propulsor you can stow inside the wing could still deliver the high-lift performance of a pylon system. It can, and it does it with substantially less thrust,” Wayfarer CEO Byron Ward said in the release. “We were also able to fly the exact same airframe back-to-back with and without the system, demonstrating how the technology can be retrofitted to upgrade existing aircraft.”

NASA-Backed Testing

Wayfarer worked with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on the propulsion and flight-control systems. Embry-Riddle also flew an instrumented full-scale Cessna 182 to compare its aerodynamic behavior with the subscale demonstrator. The NASA project was intended to collect aerodynamic and acoustic data that could be used to evaluate the technology for both new and modified aircraft.

The Phase II research received an approximately $900,000 NASA award. Wayfarer says the company is targeting applications ranging from short-field civil aircraft to military and public-safety operations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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