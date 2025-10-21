Possible Weather Balloon Strike on United 737 MAX

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating an incident that took place on Thursday involving a United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX that made an emergency landing after its windshield cracked at 36,000 feet. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said Tuesday the board is reviewing a report from WindBorne Systems, which believes one of its weather balloons may have been struck by the aircraft. The jet, operating as Flight 1093, was en route from Denver to Los Angeles with 134 passengers and six crew members when it diverted safely to Salt Lake City.

Yes, I think this was a WindBorne balloon. We learned about UA1093 and the potential that it was related to one of our balloons at 11pm PT on Sunday and immediately looked into it. At 6am PT, we sent our preliminary investigation to both NTSB and FAA, and are working with both of… https://t.co/TDtyt08fMe — John Dean (@johndeanl) October 21, 2025

Homendy told Reuters the incident “in the wrong situation could have been really devastating for the aircraft and those on board.”

The event initially raised speculation that the damage might have come from space debris, but WindBorne said late Monday that it believes a weather balloon was responsible. The company noted it has conducted more than 4,000 weather balloon launches and files notice for every flight with the FAA. “We are working closely with the FAA on this matter,” WindBorne said in its statement.

According to WindBorne, new safety measures are being implemented to minimize the time its weather balloons spend between 30,000 and 40,000 feet, a common cruising window for airliners. The company also plans to use live flight data to help its balloons autonomously avoid aircraft and is developing new hardware to reduce potential impact forces.

Homendy said the NTSB will continue evaluating technologies that provide real-time awareness of airborne objects as part of the ongoing investigation.