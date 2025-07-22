Wildlife Non-Profit Will Use NX Cubs to Protect Animals in Namibia

The non-profit Elephants, Rhinos, and People (ERP) took delivery of a CubCrafters NX Cub today at EAA AirVenture. ERP director Quentin Smith explained to AVweb that the organization has been acquiring land in Namibia in Africa with the goal of protecting wildlife. He said, “The tragic loss of elephants and rhinos to poachers is a daily occurance in that part of the world. As a general aviation pilot, I’m delighted about the role these Cubs will play in protecting endangered elephants and rhinos in Africa.” ERP has ambitions to protect a total of 2.5 million acres in Namibia.

The Cub delivered today is the first of two that will later be crated and shipped to Namibia. They will be equipped with infrared cameras to help detect poachers as well as tracking equipment to monitor the movement of the animals. But Smith envisions the mere presence of the aircraft in the sky as a deterrent to illegal activity. He said, “It’s like a ‘Beware of Dog!’ sign in the sky.”

ERP’s acquisition of the NX Cub is supported by CubCrafters (v-p Brad Damm participated in the signing and key handoff) and Redbird Flight Simulations, which hosted the ceremony at its AirVenture display, where the airplane will be parked during the show. Retired AOPA editor and director of communications Tom Haines serves as a Wing Leader for ERP. He said, “ERP’s presence at AirVenture dovetails nicely with EAA’s ‘humanitarian flying’ theme this year. It’s a privilege to be joined by the likes of Samaritan’s Purse, Air Care Alliance, and other organizations to showcase the great work that aviation can do to help others around the world.”

Haines also explained how more pilots can participate through the ERP “Signature Campaign.” For a donation of $1,000, each of 500 donors will be able to have their names listed on ERP’s second NX Cub, which is about to begin construction at CubCrafters. Smith told AVweb that ERP intends to offer Signature Campaign contributors the opportunity to visit Namibia and have a chance to fly in one of the Cubs after they enter service, planned for later this year.