Aviation News

Women in Aviation Conveys Inaugural Award Of Excellence

Honor presented during 2026 conference in Dallas.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Ryan Ewing
Women in Aviation Conveys Inaugural Award Of Excellence
[Credit: Avemco Insurance Company]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Marci Veronie, Senior Vice President at Avemco Insurance Company, received Women in Aviation International's (WAI) inaugural Board Chair’s Award of Excellence.
  • The award recognizes individuals for exceptional service, leadership, and support of WAI's mission.
  • Veronie has dedicated over two decades to WAI, serving in multiple leadership roles including board chair and acting president, and is praised for her inspiring mentorship of women in aviation.
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Women in Aviation International (WAI) announced Tuesday that Marci Veronie, senior vice president at Avemco Insurance Company, received the organization’s inaugural Board Chair’s Award of Excellence during its 2026 conference in Dallas, Texas. The award, presented by the WAI Board of Directors, is intended to recognize individuals whose contributions reflect a high level of service, leadership and support of the organization’s mission.

Veronie has been with Avemco since 1986 and oversees underwriting and marketing operations. In addition to her corporate role, she has been involved with WAI for more than two decades and has served in multiple leadership positions, including chair of the board. During a period of transition within the organization, she also served as acting president while maintaining her responsibilities at Avemco.

“Marci embodies everything Women in Aviation stands for,” Michaela Lucas, Board Chair, said. “She leads with conviction, vision, and a generosity of spirit that inspires everyone who knows her. Her commitment to mentoring and opening doors for women in aviation
isn’t just professional — it’s personal.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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