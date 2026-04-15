Women in Aviation Conveys Inaugural Award Of Excellence

Women in Aviation International (WAI) announced Tuesday that Marci Veronie, senior vice president at Avemco Insurance Company, received the organization’s inaugural Board Chair’s Award of Excellence during its 2026 conference in Dallas, Texas. The award, presented by the WAI Board of Directors, is intended to recognize individuals whose contributions reflect a high level of service, leadership and support of the organization’s mission.

Veronie has been with Avemco since 1986 and oversees underwriting and marketing operations. In addition to her corporate role, she has been involved with WAI for more than two decades and has served in multiple leadership positions, including chair of the board. During a period of transition within the organization, she also served as acting president while maintaining her responsibilities at Avemco.

“Marci embodies everything Women in Aviation stands for,” Michaela Lucas, Board Chair, said. “She leads with conviction, vision, and a generosity of spirit that inspires everyone who knows her. Her commitment to mentoring and opening doors for women in aviation

isn’t just professional — it’s personal.”