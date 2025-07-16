Women in Aviation International Opens 2026 Scholarship Program

Women in Aviation International (WAI) announced today that its 2026 scholarship program is officially open, with over 50 different available opportunities valued at more than $200,000. Scholarships are offered for various fields, including flight training, engineering, maintenance, dispatch, and career advancement. They are available to applicants at any stage of their aviation journey.



To qualify for consideration, applicants must be a WAI member by October 1, 2025, with membership active through March 30, 2026. Applications must be submitted by October 15, 2025. Recipients will be notified in December, and the scholarships will be officially awarded at the 37th Annual Women in Aviation International Conference in Dallas, Texas the following March.



This year, WAI is celebrating its 11th “Girls In Aviation Day,” a global outreach event for girls ages 8-17 that introduces them to career opportunities in aviation and aerospace fields through a number of engaging activities. The event will be held this September, with events in 21 different states, as well as Canada and Ireland. Since 1995, WAI has awarded over $15 million in scholarships to female aviators.”