ZeroAvia To Build Production Facility In Scotland

Washington State-based hydrogen-electric aircraft developer ZeroAvia announced it will be building a “major manufacturing facility” in Glasgow, Scotland. The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will be built at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District of Scotland, nearby the Glasgow Airport. It will be the primary location for producing the company’s advanced high temperature PEM (HTPEM) fuel cell stacks and supporting systems.

Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia founder and CEO, said: “Scotland has some unique advantages for ZeroAvia with strong aerospace and engineering skills, a burgeoning hydrogen sector and a clear aviation strategy with potential for early adoption of zero-emission flights. The aviation industry is on the cusp of the biggest transformation since the advent of the jet age, with entirely new propulsion systems set to power the next era of aviation—cleaner flights, better economics and better experiences for all.”