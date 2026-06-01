Fun Flying

Zenith Plans Summer Fly-In At Missouri Facility

Open house will be held June 20 at Mexico Memorial Airport.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Zenith Plans Summer Fly-In At Missouri Facility
[Credit: Zenith Aircraft]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Zenith Aircraft Company will host its annual "Fly-In to Summer" open house on June 20 at its expanded kit manufacturing facility in Mexico, Missouri.
  • The event, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include self-guided factory tours, demonstrations, and displays of Zenith aircraft.
  • This informal June open house is separate from the company's larger 35th annual Homecoming event scheduled for September 18-19.
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Zenith Aircraft Company said it will host an annual Fly-In to Summer open house on June 20 at its kit manufacturing facility at Mexico Memorial Airport in Mexico, Missouri. The company also noted it recently completed a 12,000-square-foot expansion at the facility.

The Saturday event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include self-guided tours of the factory, demonstrations and aircraft on display. Zenith said its factory demonstrators will be parked on the ramp, and that additional customer-built aircraft are also expected to arrive throughout the morning. Coffee will be available earlier in the day, and a local food truck is expected to serve lunch at the airport.

Zenith said the June fly-in is intended to be a smaller, informal event that is separate from its upcoming annual Homecoming on Sept. 18-19. This year’s Homecoming will be the company’s 35th annual gathering and will include a variety of seminars and workshops, a banquet, flight demonstrations and other events for Zenith builders and owners.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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