Zenith Plans Summer Fly-In At Missouri Facility

Zenith Aircraft Company said it will host an annual Fly-In to Summer open house on June 20 at its kit manufacturing facility at Mexico Memorial Airport in Mexico, Missouri. The company also noted it recently completed a 12,000-square-foot expansion at the facility.

The Saturday event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include self-guided tours of the factory, demonstrations and aircraft on display. Zenith said its factory demonstrators will be parked on the ramp, and that additional customer-built aircraft are also expected to arrive throughout the morning. Coffee will be available earlier in the day, and a local food truck is expected to serve lunch at the airport.

Zenith said the June fly-in is intended to be a smaller, informal event that is separate from its upcoming annual Homecoming on Sept. 18-19. This year’s Homecoming will be the company’s 35th annual gathering and will include a variety of seminars and workshops, a banquet, flight demonstrations and other events for Zenith builders and owners.