Seaplane Group Seeks Return To Port Angeles Waterfront

The Hollywood Beach Seaplane Association is working to restore seaplane operations to Port Angeles, Washington, filing a permit application to build a dock and access ramp along the city’s waterfront.

According to local reports, the proposal calls for a floating dock and aluminum ramp within an already charted seaplane landing area near Hollywood Beach. If approved, it would mark the return of dedicated seaplane facilities to the harbor for the first time in decades, after earlier infrastructure was lost and never replaced.

Plans include environmental mitigation measures, most notably the removal of a deteriorating structure known as the Historic Causeway. Supporters say eliminating aging pilings and decking would improve shoreline conditions and help offset the impact of new construction.

The project will be reviewed under Washington’s environmental regulations, with particular attention to marine habitat, including eelgrass beds. The association says the design is intended to minimize ecological disruption while enhancing overall waterfront conditions.

Backers argue the return of seaplane access could boost local economic activity by attracting visiting pilots and passengers who spend on lodging, dining, and fuel. The group describes the effort as privately funded but beneficial to the broader community.

The application is now under city review as a shoreline development proposal. Depending on regulatory requirements and public input, it could move forward through either an administrative decision or a public hearing.